 North Korea, Laos' foreign ministers agree to strengthen bilateral ties, cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea, Laos' foreign ministers agree to strengthen bilateral ties, cooperation

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 09:34 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 10:16
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui holds talks with her Lao counterpart, Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Pyongyang on Nov. 12, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Nov. 13. [NEWS1]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui holds talks with her Lao counterpart, Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Pyongyang on Nov. 12, the Korean Central News Agency reports on Nov. 13. [NEWS1]

 
The foreign ministers of North Korea and Laos have held talks and agreed to strengthen relations between the countries and expand cooperation in supporting each other on the international stage, the North's state media said Thursday.
 
Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with her Lao counterpart, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, in Pyongyang following the Lao delegation's arrival in North Korea on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
The ministers agreed to further strengthen their countries' traditional friendship by thoroughly implementing the agreement reached by their state leaders in October, the KCNA said.
 
They also exchanged views on ways to boost mutual support and cooperation on the international stage, reaching a shared understanding, according to the report.
 
The foreign ministers' talks came after talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang in October on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party, where they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
 
The Lao president was among the few foreign state leaders and senior officials attending celebratory events marking the party anniversary in Pyongyang last month, including a military parade.
 
North Korea and Laos have maintained friendly ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1974.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Laos Foreign minister

More in North Korea

North holds forum on Japan's colonial atrocities as Pyongyang nonresponsive to Tokyo's summit request

G7 top diplomats reaffirm commitment to 'complete' denuclearization of North Korea

North Korea, Laos' foreign ministers agree to strengthen bilateral ties, cooperation

South Korea joins UN resolution condemning North Korean human rights violations for third year

Laos' foreign minister visits North Korea following summit talks in October

Related Stories

North's vice foreign minister holds talks with Cuba's top diplomat in New York

Moon faces pressure to sack foreign, defense ministers

South Korea and Laos hold talks on diplomatic concerns

North Korean worker dies after fall in Laos

Laos' foreign minister visits North Korea following summit talks in October
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)