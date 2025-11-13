Beauty of Banggye-ri
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:49
- MICHAEL LEE
MICHAEL LEE
The Banggye-ri ginkgo tree in Wonju, Gangwon — designated as Natural Monument No. 167 and estimated to be 1,318 years old — shows off its peak yellow foliage on Nov. 13.
Standing 32 meters (104 feet) tall with a trunk circumference of 16.27 meters, it is a well-known local landmark.
