Beauty of Banggye-ri

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 18:49
The Banggye-ri ginkgo tree in Wonju, Gangwon — designated as Natural Monument No. 167 and estimated to be 1,318 years old — shows off its peak yellow foliage on Nov. 13. Standing 32 meters (104 feet) tall with a trunk circumference of 16.27 meters, it is a well-known local landmark. [NEWS1]

Standing 32 meters (104 feet) tall with a trunk circumference of 16.27 meters, it is a well-known local landmark.

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
