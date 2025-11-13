 Court sentences man to life for double murder of ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court sentences man to life for double murder of ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 17:10
The Suwon District Court’s Yeoju branch in Gyeonggi is pictured in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The Suwon District Court’s Yeoju branch in Gyeonggi is pictured in this undated file photo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A local court sentenced a man to life in prison for killing his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend after he refused to accept their breakup.
 
The Yeoju branch of the Suwon District Court’s criminal division sentenced the man, who was indicted on charges including murder, and ordered him to wear an electronic tracking device for 20 years, according to legal sources on Thursday.
 

Related Article

The court said the man “entered the victim’s home with a weapon, attacked her vital areas without hesitation and also killed her boyfriend, whom he had never met.”
 
The ruling added that the man had “researched vital areas, looked up tools and methods to commit the crime and carried out the attacks after planning them thoroughly.” 
 
"Yet the defendant shows no sense of responsibility or remorse and denies the charges with excuses," the court noted.
 
The judge stated that based on the circumstances and sentencing considerations, the man should “spend the rest of his life in prison with a mindset of repentance and atonement,” imposing life imprisonment as the heaviest sentence after the death penalty.
 
Prosecutors charged the man with fatally stabbing his former girlfriend and her boyfriend at her residence in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on May 4.
 
The man reportedly confessed the killing to his family on the day of the incident and turned himself in at a police station, but later denied the charges during questioning and in court, claiming he acted in self-defense.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea court murder gyeonggi

More in Social Affairs

Beauty of Banggye-ri

Gwangju mayor criticized for singing 'business trip' with female civil servants dancing backup

Kakao exec accused of making employees work desk at his child's wedding

Court sentences man to life for double murder of ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend

Police, tow truck driver team up to get student from highway accident to CSAT site

Related Stories

Man kills his girlfriend, then stores her corpse in a kimchi fridge for nearly a year

Mother sentenced to 15 years for starving infant son to death

Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Sillim-dong hiking trail killer

Top court upholds 30-year sentence for med student who murdered partner on Gangnam rooftop

Man sentenced to 2 years, 6 months for attempted murder of wife who asked for divorce
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)