High school senior missing before CSAT found safe near Yeouido
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 15:19 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 15:39
A high school senior who failed to appear for this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) was found safe near Yeouido in western Seoul on Thursday morning, about an hour after police and fire authorities launched a search along the Han River.
Staff at Youngil High School in Gangseo District, western Seoul, contacted the student’s parents at around 9:10 a.m. when the student did not arrive at the designated testing site. The parents reported the student missing, prompting a police response.
Investigators traced the last known cellphone signal to the northern end of Mapo Bridge in Mapo District, western Seoul. Authorities mobilized 14 personnel, three vehicles, a rescue boat and a water rescue team from the Mapo Fire Station to search the river out of precaution.
A short while later, officials identified a new location signal near Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District. Police located the student at around 10:10 a.m. and placed them under protective custody. The student had no injuries and was returned safely to their parents.
The reason for the student’s absence from the CSAT remains unknown.
“We ensured the student’s safety and returned them to their family,” a police official said. “We are currently investigating the circumstances.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)