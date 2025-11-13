Man assaults neighbor over noise, now in police custody
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 14:49
A Chinese national has been taken into police custody for assaulting a man living in the room next to his own at a gosiwon (small private room) in Seoul with a weapon after becoming enraged by noise coming through the wall.
The Guro Police Precinct in western Seoul said Thursday that it arrested the man on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and violating the Immigration Act.
Gosiwon rooms are a type of small, affordable housing in Korea that originated as study rooms for students preparing for gosi (important exams such as professional license tests). Once temporary shelters for exam-takers, gosiwon are now emerging as an alternative housing option for many international students and expats.
The man, who is staying in Korea without legal status, is accused of swinging a weapon multiple times at the man living in the adjacent room of a gosiwon in Garibong-dong, Guro District, at around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, injuring him.
The victim, who suffered wounds to his neck and chest, was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspect reportedly told police he committed the crime because the victim was making a loud noise. Police say he was not intoxicated at the time.
Police plan to seek an arrest warrant after questioning the suspect and determining the full circumstances of the attack.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)