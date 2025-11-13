Man sentenced to 14 years after killing girlfriend in argument over his illegal sex tape
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 19:51
A man who killed his girlfriend after she demanded settlement money in exchange for not reporting an illegally filmed sex video was sentenced to a lengthy prison term.
The Daejeon District Court sentenced the man to 14 years in prison on charges of murder, according to legal sources on Thursday. He was also ordered to undergo two years of probation supervision following his release.
The man was indicted for strangling his girlfriend to death at around 5:10 a.m. on May 9 at his residence.
The victim, with whom he had a troubled relationship, had allegedly demanded money in return for not reporting an illegally filmed sex video recorded by the perpetrator. Enraged, the man strangled her, leading to the murder charge.
“The value of human life is incomparable and the defendant’s crime is grave,” the court said, noting that the victim’s family had petitioned for a harsh sentence. “However, the defendant consistently admitted to the crime and did not commit it in a premeditated manner, which was taken into account as a mitigating factor.”
