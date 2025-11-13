Marathon enthusiast saves five people through organ donation
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 15:16
A 62-year-old marathon enthusiast who was declared brain-dead after a traffic accident saved five people through organ donation in September, the Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) said Thursday.
Kim Nam-yeon donated his lungs, liver, both kidneys and corneas at Daegu Catholic University Hospital on Sept. 19, according to KODA.
Kim was hospitalized after a traffic accident early on Sept. 14 while returning home from marathon training. He received emergency treatment but never regained consciousness and was declared brain-dead.
Kim registered as an organ donor in 2009. He often told family and friends that “saving another life through sharing life would be the greatest happiness in my lifetime.”
Born in Seongju County in North Gyeongsang, Kim started working from a young age because of his family’s difficult financial situation, according to KODA. He worked for many years and recently held jobs in forest fire monitoring and on construction sites.
He looked after those around him and even earned a sign language certificate so he could help local people with hearing impairments.
Even after turning 60, Kim set a goal of completing a full marathon within 3 hours and 45 minutes. He left home at 4 a.m. every day and ran 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) for two hours.
His older brother, Kim Hong-yeon, said he felt proud of his younger sibling, noting that “at the end of his life, he had the remarkable thought of saving others.”
“He gave everything, but he had everything. I hope he rests comfortably in heaven," the older Kim said.
The family told the agency it wants to honor Kim Nam-yeon’s wishes by supporting scholarships for children of other organ donors who suddenly lost loved ones, KODA said.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
