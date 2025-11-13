 Marathon enthusiast saves five people through organ donation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Marathon enthusiast saves five people through organ donation

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 15:16
Kim Nam-yeon saved five people through organ donation in September. [KOREA ORGAN DONATION AGENCY]

Kim Nam-yeon saved five people through organ donation in September. [KOREA ORGAN DONATION AGENCY]

 
A 62-year-old marathon enthusiast who was declared brain-dead after a traffic accident saved five people through organ donation in September, the Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) said Thursday.
 
Kim Nam-yeon donated his lungs, liver, both kidneys and corneas at Daegu Catholic University Hospital on Sept. 19, according to KODA.
 

Related Article

 
Kim was hospitalized after a traffic accident early on Sept. 14 while returning home from marathon training. He received emergency treatment but never regained consciousness and was declared brain-dead.
 
Kim registered as an organ donor in 2009. He often told family and friends that “saving another life through sharing life would be the greatest happiness in my lifetime.”
 
Born in Seongju County in North Gyeongsang, Kim started working from a young age because of his family’s difficult financial situation, according to KODA. He worked for many years and recently held jobs in forest fire monitoring and on construction sites.
 
He looked after those around him and even earned a sign language certificate so he could help local people with hearing impairments.
 
Even after turning 60, Kim set a goal of completing a full marathon within 3 hours and 45 minutes. He left home at 4 a.m. every day and ran 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) for two hours.
 
His older brother, Kim Hong-yeon, said he felt proud of his younger sibling, noting that “at the end of his life, he had the remarkable thought of saving others.” 
 
“He gave everything, but he had everything. I hope he rests comfortably in heaven," the older Kim said.
 
The family told the agency it wants to honor Kim Nam-yeon’s wishes by supporting scholarships for children of other organ donors who suddenly lost loved ones, KODA said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags korea organ donor donation

More in Social Affairs

Police, tow truck driver team up to get student from highway accident to CSAT site

Man kills his girlfriend, then stores her corpse in a kimchi fridge for nearly a year

2 dead, 18 injured after truck crashes through Bucheon market

Rice production falls for fourth consecutive year

High school senior missing before CSAT found safe near Yeouido

Related Stories

57-year-old carpenter donated organs to six patients before dying: KODA

Baek Se-hee, author of bestselling depression memoir, dies at 35

Kim Chang-min, indie film director, dies aged 40

More women than men donate organs in living donor transplants

Ongoing organ sharing database outage causes some transplant patients to jump ahead in line
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)