Middle schooler notifies police of bomb threat — that he is suspected of posting
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 21:08
A middle school student accused of posting a bomb threat at a College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) site reported the threat to the police himself — and was quickly caught.
The South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said Thursday it is questioning the student on suspicion of making a public threat.
The student is accused of posting the message at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday on an online community, according to the police, claiming that an explosive had been planted at a CSAT test site in the province.
Just 18 minutes later, at 10:52 p.m., he reported the threat to police as if someone else had made it, the police said.
Police tracked him down and were checking the circumstances of the report when he confessed.
A police inspection of the CSAT test site mentioned in the post found nothing unusual.
Police plan to question the student further to determine the motive and decide whether to refer the case for indictment.
