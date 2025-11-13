Police, tow truck driver team up to get student from highway accident to CSAT site
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:34 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:59
A student taking this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) reached her exam site Thursday morning with the help of a tow truck driver and highway patrol after getting stuck behind a major highway crash.
The accident took place around 5:43 a.m. on the Seohaean Expressway toward Seoul, near Bibong-myeon in Hwaseong, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency. An 8.5-ton truck rear-ended a 23-ton tanker truck, sending the smaller vehicle skidding across the road and blocking all three lanes.
As a result, traffic heading toward Seoul came to a standstill, bringing the student's journey to Hwaseong to Ewha Girls’ High School in Jung District, central Seoul, in her father's car to an abrupt pause.
In an effort to make it to the testing center on time, the student called the 112 emergency number, saying, “I’m a CSAT test-taker, and I’m stuck on the highway due to an accident."
Highway patrol officers who received the dispatch order quickly wrapped up another case and rushed to the scene, but the congestion near the site made it impossible for the police to reach her vehicle directly.
They advised the student to walk along the shoulder toward the Bibong Interchange, if possible. At that moment, a tow truck driver on the scene offered to help and gave her a ride to the interchange.
At around 6:50 a.m., the student reached highway patrol and got in a police vehicle. Officers then drove her the remaining 50 kilometers (31 miles) to the test center with sirens on using the Seohaean Expressway, Seobu Urban Expressway and city roads to expedite the journey.
The student arrived safely at the test site at 7:25 a.m., well before the 8:10 a.m. entry deadline. Officers encouraged her to do her best on the exam, and she thanked them before heading inside the test center.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
