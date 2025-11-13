President Lee's approval rises above 60% for first time in two months
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:34 Updated: 13 Nov. 2025, 16:56
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose above 60 percent for the first time in two months, according to a poll released on Thursday.
In the latest National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted by Embrain, Kstat Research, Korea Research International and Hankook Research, 61 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Lee’s performance, up 5 percentage points from the previous poll.
This marks a return to the 60-percent range for the first time since early September — when the figure stood at 62 percent — after which the president’s approval remained in the 50-percent range.
Lee's disapproval rating fell to 29 percent, down 6 percentage points from the last survey.
In terms of party support, 42 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of the Democratic Party, up 3 percentage points from the previous poll. Approval for the People Power Party dropped 4 percentage points to 21 percent.
The NBS survey was conducted through phone interviews with 1,004 respondents aged 18 or older from Nov. 10 to 12. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points — with a 95 percent confidence level — and the response rate was 14.8 percent.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
