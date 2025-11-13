Students across Korea begin CSAT test — in pictures

Support banners for students taking the 2026 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) are hung at Gangil Girls' High School in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Nov. 13. [YONHAP]
The annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) kicked off across Korea on Thursday morning, with test-takers making their way to their assigned venues through the early winter chill.
The scene was familiar: family members and teachers embraced test-takers with words of encouragement, applicants hurried to find their seats, cheer squads handed out snacks and shouted support — and as usual, there were test-takers who hopped into police cars after arriving at the wrong test site, hoping to be swiftly escorted to the right one.
Some 550,000 examinees were set to be in their seats by 8:10 a.m. at 1,310 test sites.
The state-administered exam consists of four core subjects — Korean, mathematics, English and Korean history — along with optional sections in science, social studies and foreign languages.
The test officially began at 8:40 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 5:45 p.m.
