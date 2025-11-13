Students across Korea begin CSAT test — in pictures

CSAT difficulty 'appropriate,' subject selection 'advantages' minimized, says question-setting committee head

Truck crashes into Bucheon traditional market injuring at least 10

Notorious child rapist attempts to leave home without permission

Sixth body found as rescue efforts in Ulsan continue

Related Stories

Pharmacist killed after SUV plows into drugstore in Gyeonggi

Driver found not guilty of manslaughter after hitting elderly person walking on median strip

Car accident on Jeju leaves one dead, one injured as iPhone crash detection alerts authorities

Police file arrest warrants for four suspects in fatal hotel blaze in Bucheon

Taxi driver killed after barrier debris strikes vehicle in teen driver crash