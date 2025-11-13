 Truck crashes into Bucheon traditional market injuring at least 10
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 12:26
A truck crashed into Jeil Market, a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 13. [BUCHEON FIRE STATION]

A 1-ton truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people, including two who were found in cardiac arrest, emergency officials said.
 
The truck struck the stores at Jeil Market in Wonjong-dong, Ojeong District, at 10:55 a.m. Fire authorities said they sent 21 vehicles and 60 personnel after receiving a report that “the truck drove into the market shops.”
 

Two people were in cardiac arrest when rescuers arrived and eight others sustained serious injuries, officials said.
 
A fire official said the number of injured could rise as responders continue to assess the scene. 
 
“We have confirmed 10 injured so far, but the number could increase,” the official said, adding that authorities are looking into what caused the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
Truck crashes into Bucheon traditional market injuring at least 10

