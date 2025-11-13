Truck crashes into Bucheon traditional market injuring at least 10
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 12:26
A 1-ton truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people, including two who were found in cardiac arrest, emergency officials said.
The truck struck the stores at Jeil Market in Wonjong-dong, Ojeong District, at 10:55 a.m. Fire authorities said they sent 21 vehicles and 60 personnel after receiving a report that “the truck drove into the market shops.”
Two people were in cardiac arrest when rescuers arrived and eight others sustained serious injuries, officials said.
A fire official said the number of injured could rise as responders continue to assess the scene.
“We have confirmed 10 injured so far, but the number could increase,” the official said, adding that authorities are looking into what caused the crash.
KIM EUN-BIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
