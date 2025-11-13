Preventing child abuse together

Teachers and children from the Mancheon Samjeong Edu Park public daycare center take part in a child abuse prevention campaign in a residential area of Suseong District, Daegu, on the morning of Nov. 13. Local governments across the country are holding various events to raise community awareness ahead of World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse on Nov. 19 and the anniversary of Korea’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20. [NEWS1]