 Preventing child abuse together
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Preventing child abuse together

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Teachers and children from the Mancheon Samjeong Edu Park public daycare center take part in a child abuse prevention campaign in a residential area of Suseong District, Daegu, on the morning of Nov. 13. Local governments across the country are holding various events to raise community awareness ahead of World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse on Nov. 19 and the anniversary of Korea’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20. [NEWS1] 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Preventing child abuse together

Thursday's fortune: Avoid unnecessary strain or emotional entanglements

Elegance is ageless

Wednesday's fortune: Stay observant. Stay cautious.

Autumn peaks at Baegyang Temple

Related Stories

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long

Seeking attention?

River of fairness...

Because we're like family...
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)