Korea’s 1.3% illusion on climate policy

It could happen anywhere. Imagine a small island community off Korea’s southern coast declaring itself “plastic-free” in a show of environmental leadership. The local government bans plastic bags and disposable cups and mandates biodegradable fishing nets. Within months, the village cuts its daily waste by half.Then things fall apart. Tourists stop visiting because they cannot buy bottled water. The eco-friendly nets cost three to four times more than conventional ones and tear easily. The local economy collapses, residents move away and the island becomes deserted. Yet, the sea remains littered with plastic waste. Urban centers and large corporations — the real sources of pollution — stay idle while a small community destroys itself chasing moral perfection.Korea’s latest climate policy risks repeating this story on a national scale. On Nov. 11, the government finalized its 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plan, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 to 61 percent from 2018 levels. The upper limit was raised beyond earlier proposals of “50 to 60 percent” and “53 to 60 percent,” reflecting pressure from environmental groups that called earlier targets insufficient. Industry groups, which had suggested a lower range beginning at 48 percent, now face even stricter targets and are in shock.Automakers warn that sales of internal combustion engine vehicles could effectively end by 2035, devastating the industrial ecosystem. The refining, steel and petrochemical sectors estimate that additional costs to purchase carbon credits could reach 5 trillion won ($3.4 billion) annually. Already struggling to maintain international competitiveness, these industries face what they call an economic “disaster.”The power sector expects similar burdens, with carbon-related costs in the trillions each year — costs that will inevitably drive up electricity prices. Such increases could cripple the fast-growing AI sector, which consumes massive amounts of energy.The question is whether Korea’s sacrifices will meaningfully affect global warming. A recent report by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) offers perspective. In 2023, Korea emitted 682 million tons of greenhouse gases, or 1.3 percent of the global total — 10th in the world. China alone accounted for 27.4 percent, emitting 14.6 billion tons. The United States ranked second with 5.4 billion tons, or 10.1 percent, followed by India with 3.5 billion tons (6.6 percent) and Russia with 2.2 billion tons (4.2 percent). Together, these four nations produce roughly half the world’s emissions.Even if Korea were to eliminate all its emissions, the planet’s temperature would not budge without active reductions from these major emitters. Yet, their commitments remain weak. China recently proposed only a modest 7 to 10 percent cut from its peak by 2035. The United States has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement under President Donald Trump, who dismisses global warming as “the greatest hoax in history.” India insists that escaping poverty takes precedence over climate action. And Russia, mired in war, has little interest in environmental policy. Each nation prioritizes its own interests, leaving others to make the sacrifices.President Lee Jae Myung said that Korea’s ambitious targets are “a path we must take, however painful.” But NDC goals are not binding; each country sets them voluntarily. They can be adjusted without consequence. Korea’s decision to choose the most stringent path is therefore not an obligation but a political choice.Korea bears some responsibility as a developed nation, but greenhouse gases are ultimately a problem for major emitters like China and the United States to solve. Despite this, Korea continues to impose self-punishing regulations to present itself as a moral leader in climate action. The irony is that such measures, while symbolically noble, have almost no practical effect.If Korea’s 1.3 percent share of emissions cannot alter the global trend, then the government’s pursuit of ever-tighter climate targets risks becoming a costly exercise in environmental idealism — one that hurts its own industries without changing the planet’s fate.