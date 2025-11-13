Korea’s strategy for competing in the humanoid era

The word “humanoid,” describing robots modeled after humans, originates from the Greek suffix “-oid,” meaning “resembling.” Just as “asteroid” means “starlike” and “organoid” refers to tissue-like biological structures, humanity has long sought to create mirrors of itself. This effort has always been more than mimicry — it represents the human drive to test its own limits and challenge nature’s order.What once existed only in imagination is now on the verge of entering daily life. Humanoid robots are crossing over from laboratories into factories, hospitals, warehouses, and homes. New breakthroughs are announced almost daily, signaling the start of what many call a “humanoid war.” In China, robots can run half-marathons or engage in boxing matches. The United States, backed by Big Tech’s capital and AI ecosystems, now faces a fierce challenge from China, which is mobilizing national resources to mass-produce critical components and claim technological dominance.Before the shock of generative AI subsided, a new wave — physical AI — arrived, promising even greater transformation. Physical AI, the convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics, operates within the real world. It moves beyond machines that “think like humans” to robots that “act like humans,” functioning as partners alongside people in the physical environment. These AI-powered humanoids are expected to revolutionize workflows in industries such as health care, manufacturing and logistics. For Korea, the key to surviving this competition lies in building its own “full-stack humanoid platform,” encompassing hardware, software, AI, cloud systems and user interfaces.Fortunately, Korea does not enter this race empty-handed. KIST began building its capabilities two decades ago with the networked humanoids Maru and Ara. The institute is now preparing to unveil “KAPEX,” an AI-based humanoid that it describes as ready for immediate field deployment — a significant milestone in domestic development.A humanoid represents the sum of hardware and software. Achieving self-reliance in components such as actuators and sensors is only a starting point. To evolve into robots capable of humanlike behavior, physical AI and high-quality data are indispensable. Future competitiveness will depend on how effectively nations can build rich “deep data” that captures context and patterns. The more data robots collect, the smarter and more agile they become. Countries that first achieve a virtuous cycle — where more robots produce better data, leading to smarter systems — will define global standards and lead the market.Korea’s path forward is clear. The government and research institutes must design independent humanoid platforms as a technological foundation. Companies can then build on that structure with products, services, and business models. The public sector should absorb early-stage risks, while the private sector accelerates learning through real-world use. Rather than fragmenting efforts through redundant hardware competition, Korea should focus on sharing common platforms and pooling data. Such collaboration would enable the nation to make rapid progress even with limited resources.Korea entered humanoid research relatively early and has steadily built expertise. Though it currently lags in capital and personnel, success is still within reach if the nation connects its value chain — from core technologies to platforms, data and AI. Establishing a Korean-style AI humanoid platform, supported by public testbeds and accessible to private industry, would accelerate the creation of a full humanoid ecosystem.History offers lessons for asymmetrical battles. In the legendary Battle of Red Cliffs, Zhuge Liang outwitted a superior army by using wind and strategy to his advantage. He accepted his limitations and turned conditions to his favor. Korea’s position in the humanoid race is similar. By building its own platform to gather data, transform data into AI, and deploy AI into real-world services, Korea can reshape the current U.S.-China duopoly in humanoid technology.It is not too late. The nation must act quickly to establish its own humanoid platform — its modern-day “Three Kingdoms strategy” — to secure a decisive place in the emerging global order.