DP escalates criticism over prosecutors’ rebellion claims

The Democratic Party (DP) has intensified its counterattack against internal dissent in the prosecution service following controversy over the decision to drop an appeal in the Daejang-dong corruption case. Party leaders labeled the backlash from prosecutors as a “mutiny by pro-Yoon Suk Yeol political prosecutors.”At a party leadership meeting on Wednesday, DP Chair Jung Cheong-rae denounced what he called “a clear case of national disorder.” He vowed to pursue legal action against any prosecutors involved, saying the party would use “all possible means, including a parliamentary probe, hearings and a special counsel.” Floor leader Kim Byung-ki also said the party would “hold political prosecutors fully accountable,” warning that the DP “will use every legal and administrative tool to crush their rebellion.” Jung went further, calling prosecutors who opposed the decision “frightened dogs.”Such remarks have drawn criticism that the DP is deflecting from legitimate public concerns about how and why the appeal was abandoned. Instead of investigating the decision-making process, party leaders appear to be casting the entire prosecution service as a criminal organization.The key question for many remains who made the final decision to drop the appeal, and whether the presidential office or the Ministry of Justice exerted any influence. The decision effectively ended the government’s chance to recover more than 700 billion won ($477 million) in illicit profits from those convicted in the Daejang-dong development scandal. Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho downplayed the issue, saying the government could “recover the money through civil litigation.” Yet critics argue it is implausible to abandon criminal asset forfeiture and expect civil suits to achieve the same result.Amid growing criticism within and outside the prosecution service, acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok announced his resignation five days after the decision. The move followed calls for accountability from senior prosecutors and officials at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office. Noh reportedly said Vice Justice Minister Lee Jin-soo had pressured him by mentioning the justice minister’s power to direct investigations — a claim that further fueled questions about outside interference.Despite these developments, the DP continues to brand dissenting prosecutors as “pro-Yoon loyalists.” Such framing appears politically motivated. Prosecutor Ahn Mi-hyun of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, known for previously exposing undue influence during Yoon Suk Yeol’s tenure as prosecutor general, dismissed that label. She said the mood among prosecutors was “highly charged” and joined calls for Noh’s resignation. Even progressive civic groups have voiced concerns, suggesting that the government and the DP should take the controversy more seriously rather than dismiss it as partisan defiance.