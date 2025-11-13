A science fiction film beloved by physicists

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“What is the most beloved science fiction film among physicists?” To mark the centennial of quantum mechanics, a publisher posed this question to physicists around the world. The results pointed to Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” (2014) and “The Prestige” (2006). The latter was a surprise, but “Interstellar” felt inevitable — and personally gratifying, since I have watched it about 10 times.One reason “Interstellar” captivates scientists is the precision with which physics shapes its narrative. Guided by Nobel laureate Kip Thorne, the film incorporates complex scientific theories with meticulous care. It vividly depicts the time dilation effects predicted by Einstein’s theory of relativity and emphasizes realism by muting all sound in scenes set in outer space, where no air exists to transmit sound waves.Yet, a story built solely on physical laws would be closer to a documentary than a film. What truly distinguishes “Interstellar” is its imaginative reach — the essence of science fiction. It ventures into concepts still beyond scientific proof, such as interstellar travel through wormholes and civilizations existing in higher dimensions. In this sense, it evokes memories of “Contact” (1997), based on Carl Sagan’s novel, which similarly bridges scientific rigor and human wonder.If we were to ask physicists about the film’s most memorable scene, many might cite the majestic view of the supermassive black hole Gargantua or the depiction of a wormhole’s interior. For me, however, it is the quiet image of the spacecraft Endurance gliding past Saturn before entering the wormhole. The tiny vessel, moving like a speck before the immense planet, represents the fragile Earth that shelters us within a thin wall separating life from vacuum.The power of cinematic imagination lies in its ability to stir the heart, but the realistic portrayal of the universe also teaches humility.