Thursday's fortune: Avoid unnecessary strain or emotional entanglements
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay indoors and rest when possible
🔹 Listen closely to your body’s quiet signals
🔹 Don’t expect to change others’ nature
🔹 Let go of what’s not meant to be
🔹 Avoid taking on extra responsibilities
🔹 Keep your tone and actions measured
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 West
🔹 Age is an honor earned through time
🔹 Everything finds its rightful place
🔹 Small streams unite into mighty rivers
🔹 The more, the merrier — teamwork thrives
🔹 Two or three minds work better than one
🔹 From head to toe, you feel satisfied today
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may receive praise or appreciation
🔹 Expect a pleasant treat or warm hospitality
🔹 Don’t let age limit your energy or dreams
🔹 Progress flows smoothly
🔹 Improvement outweighs setbacks
🔹 Confidence fuels meaningful progress
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Enjoy a calm and peaceful day
🔹 Don’t delay what needs doing today
🔹 Handle your duties personally
🔹 Plans proceed with good momentum
🔹 Gains exceed losses
🔹 Unexpected but positive tasks may arise
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life itself is a profitable blessing
🔹 Everything seems pleasing and balanced
🔹 “Good” simply feels right today
🔹 Your efforts show visible results
🔹 Finances and luck align smoothly
🔹 Enjoy cheerful, purposeful spending
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Old habits bring comfort and stability
🔹 Familiar things feel safest today
🔹 You may learn something valuable
🔹 Morning proves more productive than afternoon
🔹 Connection with a senior brings benefit
🔹 Eyes turn toward you — reputation rises
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 Saving is wise, but spending well matters too
🔹 Reasonable indulgence fuels happiness
🔹 People come before possessions
🔹 The road may be hard, but results rewarding
🔹 Mistakes are lessons in disguise
🔹 Gather useful information before decisions
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t hesitate to spend on self-care
🔹 Avoid lending or risky investments
🔹 Be wary of misplaced trust
🔹 Money or work may weigh on your mind
🔹 Relationship concerns may surface
🔹 Let go of possessiveness or fixation
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Family bonds bring comfort and pride
🔹 Small surprises brighten your day
🔹 Achieve both meaning and reward
🔹 Whichever path you choose leads to success
🔹 Take the lead — you shine naturally
🔹 Maintain harmony with those around you
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Feel free to boast a little about your family
🔹 Appreciate simple blessings
🔹 Communication brings new ideas and hope
🔹 Obstacles begin to dissolve
🔹 Your talent gains well-deserved recognition
🔹 Stay bold — challenge brings growth
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay logical — don’t be swayed by sentiment
🔹 Draw clear lines between beginnings and endings
🔹 Avoid believing you’re indispensable
🔹 You may feel stuck between two choices
🔹 Deepen understanding of your work
🔹 Blue-toned clothing boosts your calm energy
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Delegate instead of overworking
🔹 Eat well even with low appetite
🔹 Avoid physical strain
🔹 Don’t force what feels unnatural
🔹 Stay still rather than reactive
🔹 Focus energy on study and discipline
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
