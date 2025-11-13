Doosan Bears seek to buttress defense in Japan training camp
Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 13:59
The Doosan Bears are pushing through grueling infield training at their camp in Miyazaki, Japan, under new manager Kim Won-hyung, with the KBO club beginning a major rebuild after a disappointing ninth-place finish on the 10-team table in the 2025 regular season.
The coaching staff at Ivy Stadium shouted encouragement earlier this month as players dove for ground balls in the high-intensity “Defense Day” drill, a daily session of 300 fungo hits per player.
The Bears' infield unit, once a signature strength of the club, faces a challenge. The retirement of longtime shortstop Kim Jae-ho and the free-agency departure of third baseman Heo Kyoung-min to KT Wiz have left glaring holes. The team now lacks a clear starting infielder.
Candidates vying for a regular role in the 2026 season include veteran Park Gye-beom, Lee Yu-chan, Park Ji-hoon, Oh Myeong-jin, An Jae-seok, Park Jun-soon and Park Seoung-jae — all of whom are participating in the camp. The Bears also brought back coaches with infield expertise, including Hong Won-ki and Son Si-hyu.
“The Bears used to be known for great defense,” Manager Kim said. “But now, that’s not the case. If I had to plan next year’s lineup right now, I’d say there’s no set starting infielder. I feel bad seeing the players’ uniforms covered in dirt, but this is the most important time for them."
Players work alone or in pairs, taking hundreds of ground balls in rapid succession. An and Park Seoung-jae took the field under the relentless guidance of coaches Son and Seo Ye-il.
“This is harder than any combat training I had in the Army," An, who completed military service in July, said. "I was already exhausted after 20 balls, not 100. But the sense of accomplishment is real. I want to follow in the footsteps of Kim Jae-ho, so I’ll push harder.”
Even the coaches endure. After hitting more than 200 fungo balls, their hands are blistered.
“It’s exhausting, but watching the players improve makes it worth it,” Seo said.
Off the field, the club has begun addressing free agency. The Bears plan to retain internal free agents including pitchers Lee Young-ha and Choi Won-joon.
The club is also monitoring external free agents, including outfielder Kim Hyun-soo and infielder Park Chan-ho.
General manager Kim Tae-ryong returned to Korea on Wednesday after overseeing the Miyazaki camp and is expected to begin contract talks with players.
