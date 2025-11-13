 Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s adaptation of ‘Cry to Heaven’
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s adaptation of ‘Cry to Heaven’

Published: 13 Nov. 2025, 09:35
This combination of images shows Tom Ford, left, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 2, and Adele at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

This combination of images shows Tom Ford, left, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 2, and Adele at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Fashion designer Tom Ford has called up Adele to co-star in his adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Cry to Heaven,” his production company said Wednesday. The film, which Ford is writing, directing and producing, will mark the acting debut of the superstar singer.
 
Adele is just one part of a large ensemble cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, “Adolescence” breakout Owen Cooper and Hunter Schafer, though no details were immediately available about their specific roles.
 

Related Article

 
Rice’s novel, first published in 1982, is set in the world of the opera in 18th century Italy and follows two characters from very different backgrounds: one born a peasant, the other a Venetian noble.
 
“Cry to Heaven” will be the third feature for Ford, who made his directing debut with the romantic drama “A Single Man” in 2009, followed by the psychological thriller “Nocturnal Animals” in 2016. The movie is currently in pre-production for a release in late fall 2026.
 
As with his previous features, Ford is financing “Cry to Heaven” himself. In 2016, he told The Associated Press: “I will only ever make a movie if I control the underlying rights.”
 
 
 
 

 

AP
tags Tom Ford Adele Cry to Heaven

More in World

U.S. Mint in Philadelphia to press final penny as the 1-cent coin gets canceled

Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s adaptation of ‘Cry to Heaven’

No longer a prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gains a hyphen in his name

Court denies Rapper Tory Lanez's appeal of his conviction in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Epstein emails say Trump 'knew about the girls', new House Democrat pledges file release

Related Stories

SK Innovation shares plunge after Ford halts production of F-150 Lightning trucks

'Heaven: To the Land of Happiness' shows life is about the people

Ford to recall over 197,000 U.S. vehicles over risk of back seat occupants being trapped, NHTSA says

Seventeen’s EP 'Seventeenth Heaven' tops Japanese albums chart for third time

Seventeen beats its own record for album preorders with 4.67M copies sold
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)