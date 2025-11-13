U.S. House passes funding bill to end longest gov't shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a funding bill to end the longest-ever government shutdown, capping weeks of partisan wrangling over the closure that saw layoffs and furloughs of many federal workers, air travel disruptions and other consequences.On Day 43 of the shutdown, the House approved the bill in a 222-209 vote to fund the government through January after the Senate approved it Monday following an impasse over Democrats' demand for an extension of health care subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign it when it arrives on his desk. During a press briefing earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump looks forward to "finally" ending the "devastating" shutdown with his signature, hoping that the signing will take place Wednesday night.Having begun Oct. 1, the latest shutdown marked the longest in American history. In 2019, the U.S. government was partially shut down for 35 days amid a political deadlock over Trump's call for funding to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.Yonhap