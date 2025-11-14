 Import prices rise for 4th straight month in October on weaker won: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Import prices rise for 4th straight month in October on weaker won: BOK

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:18
Export and import cargo is stacked at Sinseondae Terminal in Busan Port on July 31. [YONHAP]

Export and import cargo is stacked at Sinseondae Terminal in Busan Port on July 31. [YONHAP]

Import prices increased for the fourth consecutive month in October, despite the falling global oil prices, due mainly to a weaker Korean won, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The import price index climbed 1.9 percent from a month earlier in October, following a 0.2 percent on-month rise in September, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 

Related Article

Compared with a year earlier, the index added 0.5 percent.
 
The uptick came as the local currency sharply weakened to an average of 1,423.36 won against the U.S. dollar last month, compared with 1,391.83 won in September.
 
The price of Dubai crude, Korea's benchmark, fell 7.2 percent on-month to $65 per barrel.
 
Import prices are a key driver of inflation, as they affect production costs and consumer prices across the supply chain.
 
The data also showed that the export price index rose for the fourth consecutive month in October, surging 4.1 percent from the previous month.
 
"In November, the local currency has weakened further, and global oil prices have been trending upward. But uncertainties remain regarding import and export prices, and it remains to be seen how the indexes will move going forward," BOK official Lee Moon-hee told a press briefing.

Yonhap
tags Import BOK

More in Economy

Import prices rise for 4th straight month in October on weaker won: BOK

Cheap yen under 'Takanomics' lures Korean travelers, but exporters sound alarm

Korean gov't extends housing price realization rate at 69 percent for 2026

Korea's fiscal deficit surpasses 100 trillion won, marking second-largest shortfall on record

Foreign investors remain net buyers of Korean securities in October

Related Stories

Import prices down in Nov. on stronger won, fall in oil prices

Imported items on display

Import prices up for 3rd month in April on weaker won, higher oil prices

Korea's import prices climb for third straight month in December

Korea's import prices fall for first time in five months in February: BOK
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)