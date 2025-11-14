 Korea, U.S. ink $350B investment MOU under trade deal
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 15:38
Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jong-kwan speaks during a press conference in Sejong on Sept. 16. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Friday sealed an MOU with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for the $350 billion investment package in exchange for lowering its auto tariffs to 15 percent. 
 
The $150 billion will be used in Korea's massive shipbuilding projects in the United States, while $200 billion will be invested in cash, with $20 billion quota per year. The investment sector will include shipbuilding, energy, semiconductors, raw materials, pharmaceuticals and AI.
   

Korea also secured a U.S. commitment that chip tariffs applied to Korean exports will be “no less favorable than the terms that may be offered in any future agreement covering a volume of semiconductor trade at least as large as Korea’s.” 
 
"Although the two sides had reached a stalemate at one point as their positions failed to converge, we ultimately arrived at a mutually beneficial agreement that allows the project to move forward within the bounds of our national capacity and under the principle of commercial rationality. This, in turn, has helped further strengthen the trust between the two countries," said Kim during a press briefing in central Seoul Friday.  
 
 
 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea US tariff trump

