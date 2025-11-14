Mercedes plans 40 new models in Korea by 2027 as CEO seeks closer ties with Samsung, LG
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 15:22
- SARAH CHEA
INCHEON — Mercedes-Benz plans to roll out at least 40 new models in Korea by 2027, the brand's most expansive product road map as the premium German automaker deepens its ties with Korean component suppliers such as Samsung and LG.
Mercedes will also open a procurement hub in Korea on Jan. 1 next year to further strengthen collaboration across the Asian market.
“Tech-savvy Korean Mercedes customers and fans really appreciate both sides of the Mercedes brand, innovation and technology,” said Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius during a press conference on Friday in Incheon.
“You will not find a Mercedes anywhere in the world without a piece of Korea in it.”
Mercedes unveiled four strategic models during the conference, including their latest electric GLC vehicle and the CLA, along with two concept cars: the AMG GT XX and the Vision V.
The all-new electric GLC, the first model to ride on Mercedes’s dedicated EV architecture, sets a new benchmark for the midsize segment, the chairman said.
The CLA is dubbed the most intelligent, emotionally resonant, efficient and versatile model in its history. It is the first to feature the company’s in-house operating system, which uses generative AI to redefine the relationship between driver and vehicle. The CLA will be offered in both all-electric and hybrid variants.
The GLC and CLA will be hitting Korean roads in 2026.
The Concept AMG GT XX offers an early glimpse into forthcoming four-door high-performance EVs built on the AMG electric architecture. The prototype has already demonstrated its capabilities, setting 25 performance records — including covering 5,479 kilometers (3,404 miles) in a single 24-hour run last August.
Finally, the Vision V, a chauffeur-driven limousine show car, is designed for clients seeking a private-lounge experience on wheels.
Kallenius also signaled a strong commitment to deepening partnerships with Korean companies, though details of his discussions in Korea have not yet been disclosed. Kallenius met with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong Thursday evening, accompanied by Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun, signaling a possible cooperation in battery supply.
He also held a meeting with several executives of LG affiliates, including LG Energy Solution, its current battery supplier.
“I had a very productive meeting with our valued partners at LG and Samsung,” Kallenius said. “We talked about how we can push the boundaries and how we can create whatever is the leapfrog into the future in terms of technology.”
“Next to global champions like Samsung and LG, we have dozens of other partners in Korea, the market where reached the level of maturity at the moment.”
