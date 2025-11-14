SKT conducts major reorganization to regain trust, focus on AI

SK Telecom (SKT), Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Thursday it has conducted a major reorganization and personnel reshuffle aimed at restoring customer confidence and strengthening its focus on AI.The company said its organization has been regrouped into two main pillars — telecommunications and AI — to improve efficiency and establish an optimized decision-making structure tailored to each business area."Based on this reorganization, we will restore customer trust in the telecom business and achieve tangible results in the AI business," SKT said in a release.The overhaul follows criticism over a large-scale data breach reported in April that affected all 25 million of its users.The company reported a net loss of 166.7 billion won ($117.1 million) for the third quarter, mainly due to massive compensation costs related to the incident.The reorganization also comes after a recent SK Group personnel reshuffle, under which Jung Jai-hun was named SKT's new CEO.In addition to the new chief, 11 other senior employees at SK Telecom have been promoted to executive positions, the company said, noting the total number of its executives, however, decreased by 30 percent due to a greater number of retirements."We reduced the number of executives to enhance their accountability and expand their roles," SKT said.Yonhap