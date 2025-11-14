Some detained workers returning to Georgia battery plant site, says New York Times
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 16:47
Some of the more than 300 Korean workers in Georgia who were detained and released by U.S. immigration authorities in September have recently returned to the worksite, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
This is being interpreted as an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to manage the fallout from the incident, especially as Trump recently stated that the United States should actively accept professional technical workers during the process of attracting foreign investment.
Korean workers who had been detained during a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sept. 4 at the Hyundai Motor—LG Energy Solution joint battery plant construction site in Georgia began returning to the site last month after receiving reissued visas from the U.S. State Department, according to the New York Times.
Citing a statement from one of the released Korean workers, a man surnamed Kim, the outlet reported that among the 317 Korean workers, about 180 B-1 visa holders had their visas reissued.
Kim, who is preparing a class-action lawsuit against ICE for unlawful detention and human rights violations, conducted an internal survey among the Korean workers detained with him and found that at least 30 had returned to the site.
One worker whose visa was canceled on Sep. 27 had their visa reinstated on Oct. 22, according to documents Kim submitted to the New York Times. Another worker received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Korea on Oct. 14 stating that their visa was valid.
Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that U.S. authorities had contacted the detained Korean workers individually regarding visa renewals and had taken measures to ensure no adverse records remained related to the incident.
The U.S. State Department said that it was issuing visas to support Korean investment in the U.S. and allowing short-term entry for those with specialized technical skills.
At the Korea—U. S. working group meeting on business visits and visas held in Washington on Sept. 30, the U.S. side reaffirmed that Korean companies could use B-1 visas for the installation, inspection and maintenance of equipment purchased abroad during U.S. investment processes. It was also reaffirmed that those traveling under the Visa Waiver Program (ESTA) could perform the same activities as B-1 visa holders.
Previously, on Sept. 4, ICE raided the Hyundai—LG joint battery plant site in Georgia and detained 475 foreign workers, including 317 Koreans, holding them for nearly a week before releasing them.
The raid involved helicopters and drones, and armed agents stormed the site. Shocking images were released showing Korean workers not only handcuffed but also shackled at the ankles.
In a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Trump referenced the Georgia detention incident, stating, “You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn.”
“Making batteries is very complicated,” Trump also said during the Fox News interview. “It’s not an easy thing. Very dangerous, a lot of explosions, a lot of problems. They had like 500 or 600 people, early stages, to make batteries and to teach people how to do it.”
This implies that the U.S. should proactively accept foreign professional technical talent.
The Washington Post recently reported that many Korean companies have either withdrawn or postponed their U.S. investment plans following the detention incident involving Korean workers.
However, the state of Georgia responded to an inquiry from the JoongAng Ilbo, stating that the state was continuing to cooperate with Korean companies and that “exciting” projects are progressing in Georgia. The response also said that they are not aware of any Korean company currently working with Georgia that has put its projects on hold.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYOUN-GU,HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)