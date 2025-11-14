Apple and OpenAI must face X Corp's lawsuit for now, U.S. judge rules

Apple Inc. and ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Thursday failed to convince a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Corp accusing them of conspiring to monopolize markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, said Musk’s social media platform X and startup xAI can move forward for now with their lawsuit, in a preliminary victory for the billionaire entrepreneur in a battle over artificial intelligence dominance.Pittman said in his brief order that his ruling should not be seen as a judgment on the merits of X's allegations, and that he will look at disputes over fact at a later stage in the case.Reuters