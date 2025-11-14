 Apple and OpenAI must face X Corp's lawsuit for now, U.S. judge rules
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:01
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Apple Inc. and ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Thursday failed to convince a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X Corp accusing them of conspiring to monopolize markets for smartphones and generative AI chatbots.
 
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, said Musk’s social media platform X and startup xAI can move forward for now with their lawsuit, in a preliminary victory for the billionaire entrepreneur in a battle over artificial intelligence dominance.
 
Pittman said in his brief order that his ruling should not be seen as a judgment on the merits of X's allegations, and that he will look at disputes over fact at a later stage in the case.

Reuters
