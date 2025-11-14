 Spotify House Seoul event features global artists and immersive experiences
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:19
Spotify Korea hosted Spotify House Seoul, which marked its second edition, in eastern Seoul from Nov. 13 to 15 [SPOTIFY KOREA]

Spotify held its biggest offline event in Korea yet with the Seoul edition of its Spotify House franchise — featuring performances by The Kid Laroi, Jay Park, Zico and Kiss of Life.
 
Now in its second year, Spotify House Seoul runs from Thursday to Saturday in the trendy Seongsu neighborhood in eastern Seoul.
 

The three-day program features live performances by global and Korean artists, along with an experience zone where visitors can try out Spotify’s latest features.
 
Girl group Kiss of Life performed at the Spotify House Seoul event in eastern Seoul on Nov. 13 [SPOTIFY KOREA]

“This event was designed to showcase that Spotify isn’t limited to mobile screen but integrated into our daily lives,” explained IT review YouTuber Choi Seo-young, who curated the press showcase on Friday. “Spotify’s philosophy of ‘Uniquity Mission,’ which aims to help listeners enjoy music anytime, anywhere and on any device, is embodied in this Spotify House program.”
 
The experience zone includes: a daylist café, which highlights the Spotify feature of the same name that creates personalized playlists based on a user's music taste and the time of day; Connect Garage where visitors can try Spotify Connect for seamless playback across devices; and Create Kitchen, which introduces its Blend feature through which users can share their playlists that are automatically updated based on their personal music taste.  
 
Spotify's daylist cafe at the Spotify House Seoul event hosted by the music streaming service in eastern Seoul from Nov. 13 to 15 [SPOTIFY KOREA]

At Lossless Living Room, visitors can sample Spotify’s lossless, high quality streaming, and Spotify Closet offers a preview on the upcoming collaboration between fashion brand BAPE and British rapper Central Cee’s brand SYNA, set to be launched later this month.
 
This year’s lineup features The Kid Laroi, Central Cee, Zico, Kiss of Life and GroovyRoom on Thursday; Jay Park, BIBI, Zion.T, Junny and LNGSHOT on Friday; and Chang Ki-ha, Car, the Garden, Lee Seung-yoon and Hanroro on Saturday.
 
Since its Korean launch in 2021, Spotify has been collaborating with various Korean artists for offline events, including boy bands Seventeen, Enhypen and Stray Kids, hosting global pop-up events for fans under its core mission to bring artists closer to their fans.
 
 
The Spotify Closet section at Spotify House Seoul event hosted by the music streaming service in eastern Seoul from Nov. 13 to 15 [SPOTIFY KOREA]

A poster for Spotify's Spotify House Seoul event [SPOTIFY KOREA]

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
