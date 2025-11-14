건강을 택한 MZ세대, 숙취 없는 ‘모닝 레이브’를 즐긴다
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:56
Drier, healthier Koreans turn to alcohol-free 'morning raves' for fun minus the hangover
건강을 택한 MZ세대, 숙취 없는 ‘모닝 레이브’를 즐긴다
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, November 5, 2025
The streets of Itaewon at 7 a.m. on a recent Sunday told two stories.
For the most part, the last night's bleary-eyed partygoers were stumbling out of nightclubs, some urging to keep drinking while others helped friends into taxis.
But at one club, a newly gathered crowd caught the attention of wobbly passersby — they were fresh-faced and glowing, clearly not the kind who've been out all night.
These bright-eyed early risers were here for "Early Bud," a morning party hosted by Budweiser Korea.
bleary-eyed: (잠이 덜 깬 듯) 눈이 충혈된
early riser: 아침형 인간
catch one’s attention: 주목을 끌다
최근의 한 일요일 오전 7시, 이태원의 거리는 두 가지 다른 풍경을 보여줬다.
지난밤의 파티객들은 비틀거리며 나이트클럽을 빠져나오고 있었지만, 한쪽 클럽에는 전혀 다른 분위기의 사람들이 모여 있었다.
밤새 놀던 이들과는 달리 상기된 얼굴의 ‘아침형 인간’들이었다.
이들이 찾은 곳은 버드와이저 코리아가 주최한 ‘얼리 버드(Early Bud)’ 모닝 파티였다.
But this wasn’t just a typical booze-fueled party held at an unusual hour. It was an alcohol-free event — part of Korea’s growing “morning rave” trend, where early risers gather at sunrise to dance, socialize and toast with alcohol-free beer or coffee before heading off to work.
booze-fueled: 술로 달아오른
rave: (댄스 음악 중심의) 파티
toast: 건배하다
이것은 단순히 시간을 바꾼 술 파티가 아니었다.
이 행사는 술을 전혀 판매하지 않는 ‘모닝 레이브(morning rave)’ 문화의 일환으로, 해 뜰 무렵 모여 춤추고, 커피나 무알코올 맥주로 건배한 뒤 출근하는 신흥 트렌드다.
Koreans, especially the younger generations, are increasingly finding a healthier way to enjoy their nights — or mornings — by moving away from the country's longstanding drinking culture of wild-night gatherings or after-work company dinners, where "Bueora masyeora" ("Pour and drink!") was a dominant theme.
move away from ~: ~에서 벗어나다
longstanding: 오랜
dominant theme: 주된 분위기, 지배적인 요소
특히 젊은 세대를 중심으로, 한국인들은 아침을 즐기는 새로운 방식을 찾아가고 있다. “부어라 마셔라”로 대표되는 회식이나 밤샘 술자리 중심의 오랜 음주 문화에서 벗어나, 더 건강한 형태의 여가 문화를 추구하는 사람들이 늘고 있는 것이다.
The numbers tell the story. Korea's alcohol consumption, like much of the world, has been steadily decreasing. A decade ago, the average Korean aged 15 or older consumed 8.41 liters of alcohol per year — one of the highest rates in Asia, according to the Korea Health Promotion Institute. By 2023, that figure had dropped to 6.93 liters.
tell the story: (수치나 사실이) 모든 것을 보여주다
consume: 소비하다, 섭취하다
steadily decreasing: 꾸준히 줄어들다
숫자가 이를 증명한다. 세계적인 흐름과 마찬가지로, 한국의 1인당 연간 알코올 소비량은 꾸준히 줄고 있다. 한국건강증진개발원에 따르면 10년 전 15세 이상 한국인의 평균 연간 알코올 소비량은 8.41리터로, 아시아에서 손꼽히게 높은 수준이었다. 그러나 2023년에는 이 통계가 6.93리터로 감소했다.
These days, Korea is hooked on alcohol-free beverages, with many consciously choosing to drink less — or not at all — and turning to nonalcoholic alternatives.
be hooked on ~: ~에 빠지다, ~을 좋아하다
consciously: 의식적으로
alternative: 대안
요즘 한국은 무알코올 음료에 빠져 있다. 술을 아예 끊거나 의식적으로 줄이는 사람들이 늘면서, 무알코올 제품이 새로운 대안으로 떠오르고 있다.
This growing preference has fueled rapid growth in the no- and low-alcohol (NoLo) market. According to market research firm Euromonitor, Korea's nonalcoholic beer market grew about 69.6 percent over three years, from 41.5 billion won ($30 million) in 2021 to 70.4 billion won last year, and is projected to reach nearly 100 billion won by 2027.
fuel growth: 성장을 촉진하다
NoLo (no- and low-alcohol): 무알코올 및 저알코올 음료를 뜻하는 신조어
projected to ~: ~할 것으로 예상되다
이 같은 선호 변화는 ‘노로(NoLo)’ 시장의 급성장을 이끌고 있다.
시장조사기관 유로모니터에 따르면, 한국의 무알코올 맥주 시장 규모는 2021년 415억원에서 지난해 704억원으로 69.6% 성장했으며, 2027년에는 1000억원에 달할 것으로 전망된다.
The rise of nonalcoholic options (under one percent alcohol), however, hasn't made parties any less vibrant — instead, it's redefining what socializing looks like.
vibrant: 활기찬
redefine: 새롭게 정의하다
하지만 알코올 함량 1% 미만의 무알코올 음료가 늘어났다고 해서 파티의 활기가 줄어든 것은 아니다. 이는 오히려 어울림의 방식 자체를 새롭게 정의하고 있다.
Inside Budweiser's morning rave, the scene looked like any lively nightclub: a DJ spinning EDM tracks, bartenders shaking cocktails and partygoers dancing to the beat — except sunlight streamed brightly through the windows, revealing every face and every move. There was no alcohol, no haze and none of the disoriented crowds typical at nightclubs.
spin tracks: 음악을 틀다
haze: 연기, 혼탁한 공기
disoriented: 방향 감각을 잃은, 정신없는
버드와이저의 모닝 레이브 현장은 일반적인 클럽과 다르지 않았다. DJ는 EDM 음악을 틀고, 바텐더는 칵테일을 흔들며, 사람들은 음악에 맞춰 춤을 췄다. 다만, 햇살이 창문을 통해 쏟아져 들어와 사람들의 얼굴과 몸짓을 모두 드러냈고, 나이트클럽에서 흔한 술 기운도, 연무도, 정신없는 군중도 없었다.
Guests were dressed more modestly than the average late-night crowd — fewer revealing outfits and less glitter. Some even looked as if they'd come straight from a morning run, wearing hoodies and sneakers.
modestly: 수수하게, 절제된 방식으로
revealing outfit: 노출이 많은 옷
come straight from ~: ~에서 바로 오다
손님들의 복장도 나이트 클럽과는 달랐다. 노출이 적고 반짝이는 장식도 거의 없는, 훨씬 차분한 차림이었다. 일부는 후드티를 입고 운동화를 신은 채여서, 마치 아침 조깅을 마치고 바로 들린 듯한 모습이었다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)