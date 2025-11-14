Kori-2 approval a step in right direction toward survival (KOR)

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the continued operation of the Kori Unit 2 reactor in Busan’s Gijang County on Thursday, concluding a decision that required three rounds of deliberation. The plant, offline for two years and seven months after its operating license expired, can now resume generating power. The approval came later than many expected, but it is a meaningful step. As competition intensifies worldwide to expand AI infrastructure, nuclear power has become more critical. Kori-2, a 685-megawatt reactor, can supply enough electricity to run roughly 260,000 units of Nvidia’s new GB200 superchip for AI data centers. Korea recently secured priority access to the same number of GPUs from Nvidia, opening the door to building hyperscale centers. That effort is pointless without reliable power. Restarting Kori-2 restores a core part of Korea’s “power-based infrastructure” needed to support its AI ambitions.But the delays exposed during the approval process must be addressed. Under the Moon Jae-in administration’s phaseout policy, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power submitted its application a year later than required. As a result, the reactor received a 10-year extension, but after accounting for preparation time, its effective operating period will be only about seven years, until 2033. A key national infrastructure asset was again influenced by political decisions. The same issue has already halted the larger Kori Units 3 and 4, which stopped operating in April last year and August this year. Nine reactors are currently awaiting review. At the current pace, Hanbit Unit 1 will have to shut down at the end of this year and Hanbit Unit 2 next September. The opportunity cost of stopping a single reactor can reach up to 2 billion won per day ($1.4 billion).Major economies, including the United States, are extending the lives of reactors with proven safety records to meet rising power demand and carbon reduction commitments. U.S. reactors have the same basic 40-year design life as those in Korea, but can be extended to 80 years. Eight units have already been approved, and the approval rate for continued operation is effectively 100 percent. Korea cannot be an exception. The government recently set a national target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 53 to 61 percent from 2018 levels by 2035. Meeting that goal without nuclear power is virtually impossible. Expanding nuclear-based electricity is essential not only for international competitiveness but also for stabilizing industrial energy costs.Restarting Kori-2 is not the end. The remaining nine reviews must proceed quickly based on scientific criteria and efficient procedures. Strengthening the power grid that supports Korea’s AI sector, manufacturing base and broader economy is not optional. It is a matter of national survival.원자력안전위원회가 어제 부산시 기장의 원자력발전소 고리 2호기의 계속운전을 허가했다. 세 차례에 걸친 심의 끝에 나온 결정이다. 이미 운전 허가 기간 만료로 2년7개월이나 멈춰 있던 원전이 다시 가동을 시작할 수 있게 된 것은 늦었지만 다행스러운 일이다. 원전은 최근 세계적으로 인공지능(AI) 인프라 확충 경쟁이 심화하는 상황에서 그 중요성이 더욱 부각돼 왔다. 고리 2호기는 685㎿급으로, AI데이터센터용 최신 수퍼칩 GB200 26만 장을 돌릴 수 있는 규모다. 우리나라는 최근 엔비디아로부터 GPU 26만 장을 우선 공급받기로 하면서 초대형 데이터센터 구축의 길을 열었다. 하지만 이 두뇌를 움직일 전력이 없으면 의미가 없다. 이번 재가동 결정은 한국의 AI 경쟁력을 떠받칠 ‘전력 기반 인프라’를 복구·확보했다는 점에서 의미가 크다.그러나 승인 과정에서 드러난 계속운전 심의 지연 문제는 분명히 짚고 넘어가야 한다. 고리 2호기는 문재인 정부의 탈원전 정책 여파로 한국수력원자력이 법정 시한을 넘겨 만료 1년 전에서야 신청서가 제출됐다. 그 결과 ‘10년 연장’이 결정됐지만, 재가동 준비 시간을 고려하면 실제 가동 연장 기간은 2033년까지 약 7년 정도에 그칠 것으로 보인다. 국가 기간산업의 핵심 인프라가 정치적 결정에 좌우된 사례다. 같은 이유로 고리 3·4호기는 이미 각각 지난해 4월과 올 8월 운전이 정지돼 있다. 두 원전은 각각 950㎿급으로 고리 2호기보다 크다. 현재 9기의 원전 계속운전 심의가 신청된 상태지만, 지금의 심의 속도라면 올해 말 한빛 1호기, 내년 9월 한빛 2호기도 정지될 수밖에 없다. 원전 1기 정지 시 발생하는 기회비용은 하루 10억~20억원에 달한다.미국을 비롯한 주요국은 급증하는 전력 수요 충족과 탄소 감축 목표를 동시에 달성하기 위해 안전성이 검증된 원전의 수명 연장을 적극적으로 추진하고 있다. 미국 원전의 기본 설계수명은 우리와 같은 40년이지만 최대 80년까지 연장 가능하며 이미 8기가 승인을 받았다. 만료된 원전의 계속운전 승인율은 100%에 달한다. 우리도 예외일 수 없다. 정부는 최근 2035년까지 온실가스를 2018년 대비 53~61% 감축하겠다는 국가온실가스감축목표(NDC)를 확정했다. 원전 없이 이런 목표 달성은 사실상 불가능하다. 원자력 기반 전력 공급 확대는 국제 경쟁력 확보뿐 아니라 산업 전반의 비용 안정성 확보를 위해서도 필수적이다.고리 2호기의 재가동은 끝이 아니라 시작이다. 남아 있는 9기의 계속운전 심사 또한 과학적 기준과 효율적 절차로 신속히 진행해야 한다. AI 산업과 제조업, 국가 기초경제를 떠받치는 전력망을 안정시키는 일은 국가 생존을 위해 선택이 아닌 필수다.