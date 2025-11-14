Short-term Treasury shock exposes fragility in U.S. funding markets (KOR)

A series of abrupt rate spikes in the U.S. short-term Treasury market has raised concerns about the stability of dollar funding. The volatility began after the U.S. Treasury Department shifted its issuance mix from roughly 20 percent short-term and 80 percent long-term securities to a heavier tilt toward short maturities at 55 percent. The surge in bill supply tightened conditions across the short-term funding system, pushing the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) sharply higher.SOFR is the benchmark cost of overnight secured borrowing in U.S. markets. Stress in this rate often signals broader pressure in dollar liquidity. As demand for short-dated Treasurys intensified, the move quickly fed into SOFR, prompting traders and policymakers to watch the market more closely.The volatility also tested the reverse repo facility, a tool the U.S. Federal Reserve uses to absorb excess liquidity by selling Treasurys to money market funds and other institutions. Under normal conditions, money market fund cash flows into the facility, keeping short-term rates stable. This time, those funds dried up, weakening the mechanism. As liquidity tightened, investors pulled capital from risk assets. After gold and Bitcoin moved lower, U.S. equities followed with a noticeable correction last week.In response, the Fed activated the Standing Repo Facility, allowing financial institutions to borrow cash against high-quality collateral. The facility serves as an emergency pressure valve when short-term markets seize up. This was the first significant deployment since the program was introduced in 2021, underscoring the seriousness of the disruption. The Fed, rather than the Treasury, ultimately acted as the backstop to contain the fallout from the heavy issuance of short-term debt.The shock reached Korean markets as well. Foreign investors have long treated Korea as a convenient source of liquidity during periods of global stress. As U.S. funding rates jumped and money flows reversed, Korean stocks saw rapid selling last week and the won weakened sharply. Equity markets have since stabilized, supported in part by expectations of a structural upturn in the semiconductor cycle, but currency volatility remains elevated.Financial markets react quickly to shifts in liquidity. Periods of calm can give way to turbulence when the direction of money changes. The question now is whether economies and investors are prepared to withstand further stress until the yield curve settles.미국 단기채권 시장에서 세 차례 ‘발작적 금리 급등’이 나타났다. 재무부가 채권발행 비율을 단기 20%, 장기 80%에서 단기 55%, 장기 45%로 바꾼 영향에서였다. 단기물 쏠림이 심해지자 단기자금 시장이 급격히 경색됐다. 충격은 곧 담보채권 당일금리(SOFR) 급등으로 이어졌다. SOFR은 미국 금융시장의 기초적 단기 자금조달 비용으로 여기에 불이 붙으면 시장 전체가 긴장한다.이 과정에서 역레포(역환매조건부 매매) 시장도 시험대에 올랐다. 역레포는 연방준비제도(Fed)가 금융기관이 맡긴 국채를 되팔아 유동성을 흡수하는 장치다. 이전에는 머니마켓펀드(MMF) 자금이 시중에 풍부해 금리를 안정시켰다. 이번엔 MMF 자금이 말라 역레포 기능이 약화했다. 단기 유동성 경색이 본격화하자 자금이 자산시장에서 빠르게 철수했다. 금·비트코인에 이어 지난주 미국 증시가 조정을 받았다.결국 Fed는 상시 레포제도(SRF)를 가동했다. SRF는 금융기관이 우량채를 담보로 돈을 빌릴 수 있는 긴급 수문이다. 2021년 도입 이후 첫 본격 가동이라는 점에서 사안의 중대성이 드러난다. 금리 급등의 촉발점인 재무부의 단기물 과잉 발행의 불길을 Fed가 잡았다.여파는 한국 증시에도 번졌다. 외국인은 위기 시 한국을 ‘단기 현금 인출기’처럼 활용해왔다. 미국발 초단기금리 쇼크로 글로벌 유동성 흐름이 거꾸로 흘러가자 한국 주식도 지난주 급매물이 쏟아졌고 원화는 큰 약세를 보였다. 금주 주식 시장은 안정되었으나 외환 시장의 지진은 계속되고 있다. 반도체 업황이 구조적 상승 국면이라 주식 시장의 급락은 제한적으로 예상된다.금융시장은 언제나 유동성의 심장박동에 반응한다. 우리는 ‘돈의 방향’이 바뀌는 순간을 시시각각 목격한다. 중요한 질문이 있다. ‘금리 곡선이 평온해질 때까지, 우리는 얼마나 단단하게 버틸 준비가 되어 있는가.’