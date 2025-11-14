 Composer and K-pop pioneer seeks Komca presidency
Composer and K-pop pioneer seeks Komca presidency

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:11
The logo of the Korea Music Copyright Association [KOMCA]

Composer and producer Kim Hyung-suk officially declared his candidacy for the presidency of the Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) on Friday.
 
With more than 1,400 registered works under his name, Kim unveiled a platform built around what he calls his “Four Innovation Visions,” focusing on reforming overseas royalty collection, expanding member welfare, establishing transparent management and advancing AI-driven platform systems.
 

Related Article

 
Kim is widely recognized as a key figure in defining the sound of K-pop over the past three decades, having composed numerous hits for artists such as Shin Seung-hun, Sung Si-kyung, Na Yoon-kwon and Im Chang-jung, according to Komca.
 
Kim’s broad career spans film and drama soundtracks, music direction and album production, making him one of the most influential creators in Korean pop music.
 
“The association must evolve beyond being a simple collection agency,” Kim said in a statement. “It should become a global platform that protects creators’ rights according to international standards and expands revenue opportunities.”
 
As his first vision, Kim pledged to strengthen overseas royalty collection, noting that despite K-pop’s worldwide growth, revenue tracking across global streaming services, social media and streaming platforms remain insufficient.
 
He proposed establishing a K-MLC Global Collection System to systematically retrieve missing royalties and usher in what he calls a “1 trillion won [$867 million] collection era” for Korean content.
 
Composer and producer Kim Hyung-suk [KOREA MUSIC COPYRIGHT ASSOCIATION]

Kim's second vision centers on enhancing welfare for Komca’s 50,000 members through the creation of a dedicated welfare foundation. The initiative would expand medical and living support, build mentorship and creative networks and establish member-exclusive creative spaces, financed through partnerships with corporations, government agencies and cultural foundations rather than drawing directly from Komca’s budget.
 
The third vision involves organizational reform and transparency, including introducing a CEO-style management system, implementing global accounting standards and publicly disclosing all major decisions related to royalty distribution, budgeting and review processes.
 
Kim's fourth vision focuses on technological modernization, such as adopting AI-powered royalty distribution and automated settlements, strengthening creative databases and linking Komca’s systems with international platforms in real time.
 
“Music is not only our livelihood, it’s our life itself,” Kim said in the statement. “I’ve shared the struggles and realities of creators firsthand. Now it’s time to protect their rights and ensure fair rewards for their work. I will take full responsibility for building a system that honors the dignity and future of creators.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
