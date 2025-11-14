Singer-actor Yim Si-wan making solo debut next month

Singer-actor Yim Si-wan will debut as a solo artist next month with his first EP, “The Reason,” said his agency, SMArt, on Friday.Set for release on Dec. 5, the EP features five tracks of varied moods, including the lead single of the same title. Other details of the album have yet to be disclosed.Yim, who debuted as a member of the K-pop boy band ZE: A in January 2010, has since built a versatile acting career through prominent roles in TV dramas and films, such as “The Attorney” (2013), “Misaeng: Incomplete Life” (2014), and Netflix's “Squid Game” Season 2 (2024) and Season 3 (2025).According to SMArt, the upcoming album “captures Yim's previously unreleased musical tastes and delicate sensibility, offering listeners a new side of him as a solo artist.”Yonhap