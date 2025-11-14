 fromis_9's Lee Seo-yeon to make solo debut
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 14:02
Singer Lee Seo-yeon [H1GHR MUSIC RECORDS]

Singer Lee Seo-yeon, also known by her stage name Y:SY and as a former member of girl group fromis_9, will officially make her solo debut on Monday with the digital single “Naked,” her agency H1GHR Music Records announced Friday.
 
“Naked” will be released on major online music platforms at 6 p.m. on Monday, H1GHR Music Records said.
 

Lee begins a new chapter as a solo artist after an 11-month hiatus since her departure from fromis_9. The debut single marks her first step into an R&B-driven soundscape that showcases her natural voice and honest self, according to H1GHR Music Records.
 
Produced by C’SA and Jinsol, “Naked” features minimal instrumentation that highlights Lee’s vocals. Lee also took part in writing the lyrics for the tracks in the digital single.
 
Lee debuted in 2018 as a member of fromis_9, which was formed in 2017 through Mnet's audition program "Idol School." Its first single was "Glass Shoes" (2018). The girl group is best known for the hit tracks "Love Bomb" (2018), "Fun!" (2019) and "We Go" (2021). 
 
A teaser image for singer Lee Seo-yeon's upcoming digital single ″Naked″ [H1GHR MUSIC RECORDS]

The girl group was signed to CJ ENM, which owns cable channel Mnet, until 2021 when the company signed over the contract to Pledis Entertainment, home to boy band Seventeen, which was itself sold off to HYBE in May 2020.
 
fromis_9 left Pledis Entertainment in December last year, after which Lee left the group, and fromis_9 continued with five members, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Na-kyung, Lee Chae-young and Baek Ji-heon.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
