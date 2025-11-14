Disney execs applaud Korea's 'ingenuity,' discuss future APAC projects
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 15:28
-
KIM JI-YE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
HONG KONG — Localization was the key for Disney+'s success in contents made in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to its executives.
“This local-for-local strategy, supported by our global leaders, has worked well for us,” Carol Choi, the executive vice president of original content strategy at Disney APAC, said during a special talk — dubbed “Creative Conversation” — held at the Disney+ Originals Preview 2025 press event in Hong Kong.
“The [...] critical acclaim and awards for past works like ‘Moving’ (2023), ‘Nine Puzzle’ and ‘Gannibal’ (2022-) reflect that success. It has been a truly rewarding experience, and we hope to stay on course and deliver a steady stream of great content for audiences in the region.”
Choi was joined by Eric Schrier, the president of Disney Television Studios and global original television strategy, and they discussed the global powerhouse’s insights and strategy.
Choi also noted that Disney APAC plans to further utilize its long-term partnerships with broadcasters, publishers and talent agencies — such as HYBE — to expand its content portfolio.
“These collaborations enable us to source IP [intellectual property] from diverse formats: novels, games and more,” she said. “It’s an exciting time for us, giving us the opportunity to continue mining stories from the region and deliver bigger, better projects from Asia.”
Korea, in particular, was recognized as one of the driving forces behind Disney APAC's success, with its works “traveling well” across borders.
“People in Latin America are really enjoying our Korean dramas,” Schrier said. “Some Korean dramas are doing really well in Europe.”
Popular aspects of “well-traveled” Korean dramas, Schrier added, included their “strong romantic elements” and creativity, the latter of which resonates deeply with global audiences.
“Korean dramas and creators have a unique ability to tap into global themes rooted in humanity and warmth [and combine them] with ingenuity and excellent filmmaking quality,” he said.
Schrier also underscored the importance of trust-based partnerships in creative endeavors — the kind of partnership that the company plans to strengthen with APAC creatives.
“We’re seeing the same [true partnership] with our teams in Japan and Korea,” Schrier said. “That level of partnership is critical for our creative executives [...] and their relationships with talent.”
He continued, “At the core of all our creative endeavors is trust: helping creators succeed without taking an adversarial or dictatorial approach.”
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
