China formally expresses concerns over Korea's possible acquisition of nuclear-propelled submarine
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:50
Chinese Ambassador to Korea Dai Bing issued a rare public warning to Seoul on Thursday, saying Beijing has formally expressed concerns over Seoul’s possible acquisition of nuclear-propelled submarines (SSNs) and urged the government to handle the matter “prudently.”
This is the first time Beijing has confirmed its concerns over Korea's potential nuclear submarine program through official diplomatic channels.
“The issue of nuclear submarine cooperation between Korea and the United States goes beyond commercial interests. It is directly tied to the international nonproliferation regime and peace and stability in the region,” Xing said during a press conference at the Chinese Embassy in central Seoul on Thursday afternoon. “We have expressed our concerns through diplomatic channels and hope that Korea handles the matter with care.”
Dai stressed the sensitivity of the issue by pointing out how Korea’s SSN plans are drawing close attention not only from China but also from the broader international community.
The ambassador also pushed back against the broader framework of the Korea-U. S. alliance, especially its strategic posture toward China.
“Even within the alliance, the two countries do not share a unified perspective,” Dai said, suggesting that Seoul may not fully align with Washington’s strategy of modernizing the alliance to counter Beijing.
On the topic of Taiwan, Dai warned, “If the Korea-U. S. alliance takes any steps [to interfere] in the event of a Taiwan contingency, China will express serious concerns. We hope no one adds fuel to the fire when it comes to Taiwan.”
Dai also addressed the controversy over Chinese structures installed in the provisional measures zone in the Yellow Sea, insisting that the facilities are “deep-sea aquaculture farms” and “comply with international law and do not violate the Korea-China fisheries agreement.”
Dai added that China is open to working with Korea in a “friendly manner” to resolve the matter and emphasized the need to resume stalled negotiations on both the fisheries agreement and the maritime boundary delimitation, both of which have been unresolved for over three decades.
Dai also commented on China’s decision to delay sanctions on five U.S.-based subsidiaries of the Korean defense company Hanwha Ocean. He said the sanctions were not aimed at Seoul but were part of China’s response to the U.S. Section 301 trade measures.
However, he added, “We hope the Korean side pays close attention and learns from this. Any act that infringes upon China's interests will not go unanswered.”
On North Korea, Dai reiterated Beijing’s position that “the key to resolving the Korean Peninsula issue lies in U.S.-North Korea tensions.”
He urged Washington to “move beyond verbal commitments and take concrete action,” and accused the United States of using the issue as a tool for its own geopolitical strategy.
“China is willing to work with South Korea to promote dialogue, ease tensions and seek a political solution,” Dai said. “Historically, whether we speak up or not, China has always played — and will continue to play — a constructive role.”
Responding to recent anti-China protests in Korea, Dai criticized them as “the actions of a small political faction exploiting anti-China sentiment for personal gain.” He argued such demonstrations “undermine the China-Korea friendship and ultimately hurt Korea itself.”
He noted that Korea's Democratic Party has introduced legislation to curb such protests.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)