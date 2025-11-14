 Korea, U.S. Navy chiefs to discuss cooperation in shipbuilding, MRO
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 14:38
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil responds to a question regarding Korea's plan to build nuclear-propelled submarines during a parliamentary audit, in this file photo from Oct. 30. [YONHAP]

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil responds to a question regarding Korea's plan to build nuclear-propelled submarines during a parliamentary audit, in this file photo from Oct. 30. [YONHAP]

 
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kang Dong-gil will meet with his U.S. counterpart in Seoul on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen military cooperation between their navies, including in the shipbuilding sector.
 
Kang was to meet Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, the U.S. chief of naval operations, who is arriving in Korea on Thursday for a four-day trip to discuss cooperation in the field of shipbuilding and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).
 

The U.S. Navy chief will also meet with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung.
 
His trip is also expected to include a visit to local shipyards Saturday to review Korea's shipbuilding capabilities.

Yonhap
tags navy United States military defense korea

