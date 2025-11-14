Celebrating 125 years of Korean-Belgian relations
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:20
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The Belgian Embassy in Seoul hosted its annual King’s Day reception on Thursday, highlighting next year’s 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the arrival of Belgian troops during the Korean War.
“Over the last 124 years, Korea and Belgium have grown closer and become strong partners on the global stage, with both of our governments striving for peace and a robust rule-based international order,” Ambassador Bruno Jans said, noting global conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East and the implications of North Korean troops on the front lines. “This commitment to peace is still very much needed today.”
The event featured performances by cellist Kang Seung-min — a laureate of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels and a “symbol” of Belgian-Korean cultural ties — and the saxophone ensemble S.with, playing the instrument invented by Belgian musician Adolphe Sax. Belgian beer stands, offering Stella Artois, Hoegaarden and Tripel Karmeliet, were also set up for guests.
King’s Day honors the Belgian monarchy in commemoration of the dynasty’s founder, King Leopold I.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)