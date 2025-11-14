 Celebrating 125 years of Korean-Belgian relations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Celebrating 125 years of Korean-Belgian relations

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:20
Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans, left, and Lee Kyung-chul, Korea’s high representative for UN Security Council affairs, share a toast during the Belgium King’s Day 2025 reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul on Nov. 13. [SEO JI-EUN]

Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans, left, and Lee Kyung-chul, Korea’s high representative for UN Security Council affairs, share a toast during the Belgium King’s Day 2025 reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno District, central Seoul on Nov. 13. [SEO JI-EUN]

 
The Belgian Embassy in Seoul hosted its annual King’s Day reception on Thursday, highlighting next year’s 125th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the arrival of Belgian troops during the Korean War. 
 
“Over the last 124 years, Korea and Belgium have grown closer and become strong partners on the global stage, with both of our governments striving for peace and a robust rule-based international order,” Ambassador Bruno Jans said, noting global conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East and the implications of North Korean troops on the front lines. “This commitment to peace is still very much needed today.”
 
The event featured performances by cellist Kang Seung-min — a laureate of the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels and a “symbol” of Belgian-Korean cultural ties — and the saxophone ensemble S.with, playing the instrument invented by Belgian musician Adolphe Sax. Belgian beer stands, offering Stella Artois, Hoegaarden and Tripel Karmeliet, were also set up for guests. 
 
King’s Day honors the Belgian monarchy in commemoration of the dynasty’s founder, King Leopold I.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Belgium King's Day reception ambassador Bruno Jans

More in Diplomacy

Celebrating 125 years of Korean-Belgian relations

Kaya, Curry, Coffee: Asean companies show off foods at trade fair

White House releases joint fact sheet on Korea-U.S. trade and defense talks

Nuclear-propelled submarines on the horizon — Korea, U.S. finalize tariff, security fact sheet

Samsung chief, Hanwha vice chair to visit UAE to attend business roundtable

Related Stories

Much to celebrate for Seoul and Prague

Day of the Dead

Peruvian Embassy in Seoul celebrates 204th Independence Day with cultural performance and plenty of ceviche

Belgian envoy says wife will appear before police after slapping retail employees

Uruguayan Embassy holds independence celebrations, commemorates diplomatic ties with Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)