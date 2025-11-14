 More than 300 people attend Yonsei's annual Songdo Global Fair celebrating cultural diversity
More than 300 people attend Yonsei's annual Songdo Global Fair celebrating cultural diversity

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 14 Nov. 2025, 15:13
Students browse K-campus booths at the Songdo Global Fair held at Yonsei University's Songdo Campus in Incheon on Nov. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Yonsei University held its annual Songdo Global Fair (SGF) on Nov. 13 at its Songdo International Campus in Incheon.
 
Hosted by Yonsei University and the Foreign Student Union, the SGF aims to celebrate diversity and foster cultural exchange. It features booths run by student associations, embassies and other partners. 
 

At the fair, student groups offered homemade foods and activities representing various cultures, including the Philippines, Japan and Peru.
 
“The SGF is an opportunity to connect with international communities and showcase participating organizations’ values,” said Min Kyoung-shik, the director of Yonsei University's Residential College Education Center, during the opening ceremony.
 
The opening ceremony for the Songdo Global Fair on Nov. 13 [YOON SEUNG-JIN]

“I hope everyone enjoys today's festivities and actively shares their global insights so we can take a step toward becoming global leaders.”
 
At this year's SGF, the Korea JoongAng Daily’s K-campus, a platform for international students in Korea, hosted a booth to promote its services. K-campus offers in-depth features on international student life, visa updates, scholarship opportunities, job recruitment information and up-to-date news.
 
Other organizations that had booths at the event include Global Money Express, Seoul Global Center and Woori Mobile.
 
Over 300 domestic and international students attended the event.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
