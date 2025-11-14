North Korean foreign minister condemns G7's statement on denuclearization
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 11:24
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui condemned a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) reaffirming the principle of the North’s complete denuclearization, saying she feels “strong dissatisfaction and regret” and “categorically denounces and rejects it by using the most powerful rhetorical expression.”
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Friday that Choe made the remarks in a statement titled “G7 has no right to oppose the DPRK's sovereign option,” which also appeared in the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party. DPRK refers to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Choe said the G7 “habitually choruses ‘denuclearization’ which the world recognizes as an impossible concept [that] only drives itself to the edge of the international community and goes to prove that [the G7] is a neglected minority interest group in a corner of international relations,” adding that “the present position of the DPRK does not change according to the rhetorical assertion of outsiders, and in the present grim geopolitical environment, the possession of nukes is the most correct option to deter the most dangerous and hostile states.”
Choe also argued that “the way of ensuring the peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific region is not the advocating of the unrealistic "denuclearization" but the respecting of the Constitution of the DPRK.”
She went on to label the G7 “a nuclear alliance group linked and colluded with nukes, with the world's biggest nuclear weapons state at the forefront,” calling its demands for North Korea’s denuclearization an “evasive and double-standard behavior.”
Earlier, foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, Britain and other G7 members issued a statement after meeting Wednesday in Canada, saying they “strongly condemned the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed our commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.”
G7 foreign ministers similarly reaffirmed the principle of North Korea’s complete denuclearization in a joint statement issued on Sept. 23 following a high-level meeting held during the UN General Assembly.
