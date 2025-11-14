Head of Seoul High Prosecutor's Office tapped as Noh Man-seok's replacement
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 17:34
Koo Ja-hyeon, head of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, has been appointed deputy prosecutor general, replacing Noh Man-seok, the Ministry of Justice announced Friday.
Koo is a 29th class graduate of the Judicial Research and Training Institute.
The appointment comes just a day after Noh resigned following controversy over the prosecution’s decision to drop its appeal in the high-profile Daejang-dong land development corruption case. With the prosecutor general post currently vacant, Koo is expected to serve concurrently as acting prosecutor general.
Koo previously served as spokesperson for the Justice Ministry under then-Minister Choo Mi-ae in 2020 and was later appointed director of the ministry’s criminal affairs bureau.
Under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, he was sidelined to the Institute of Justice, but returned to a senior role when he was appointed chief prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office under the Lee Jae Myung administration.
