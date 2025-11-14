 Arrest warrant sought for former first lady's brother in land deal probe
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 20:44 Updated: 14 Nov. 2025, 20:48
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee's brother, Kim Jin-woo, attends questioning by the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at the special counsel's office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. [NEWS1]

 
The special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki, which is investigating allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, requested an arrest warrant for her older brother over allegations of preferential treatment in a land development project in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi.
 
No arrest warrant was sought for Kim’s mother, Choi Eun-soon, who was questioned alongside the brother.
 

The special counsel team announced Friday that it had “requested an arrest warrant for Kim’s brother Kim Jin-woo, in connection with the Gongheung District development project in Yangpyeong on charges including loss of state funds under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, embezzlement, breach of trust and destruction of evidence.”
 
Kim Jin-woo and Choi jointly ran the real estate development company ESI&D, and are suspected of receiving preferential treatment during the Gongheung District project, which involved the construction of 350 apartment units in the area between 2011 and 2016.
 
ESI&D reportedly earned about 80 billion won ($54.9 million) in profits while evading development fees through falsified documents.
 
Both Kim Jin-woo and Choi were questioned as suspects by the special counsel on Nov. 4 and again on Tuesday over allegations of state fund losses.
 
Investigators are also examining whether they hid evidence related to alleged criminal acts committed by the former first lady.
 
During a search of the Kim family’s properties in July, the special counsel uncovered a personnel list of police executives and a congratulatory card allegedly sent by Lee Bae-yong, former head of the National Education Commission, after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election victory. However, when investigators returned two months later with a new warrant, those items had disappeared.
 
Kim is also suspected of destroying additional evidence, including a painting by artist Lee Ufan allegedly received from former prosecutor Kim Sang-min.

BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
