Lee to visit UAE, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey next week as he attends G20

President Lee Jae Myung will embark next week on a four-nation trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, South Africa and Turkey, his office said Friday, in what marks his first visit to the Middle East and Africa since taking office in June.Lee will depart Monday for a three-day state visit to the UAE, followed by an official visit to Egypt from Wednesday to Friday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters.He will then visit South Africa from Friday to Sunday to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit and travel to Turkey for a two-day official visit. Lee is scheduled to return home on Nov. 26.At the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Lee plans to outline South Korea's economic policy and seek closer cooperation with major economies on issues such as the economy, climate change, supply chains and artificial intelligence, Wi said.“At the summit, President Lee will express South Korea's commitment to solidarity and cooperation with South Africa and the wider African continent, as well as its willingness to contribute to Africa's development,” Wi said.During his visits to the other three nations, Lee will seek to expand cooperation in the defense industry and reaffirm mutual support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and stability in the Middle East, he added.In Abu Dhabi, Lee will hold a summit with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in investment, the defense industry, energy, advanced technologies, health care and cultural sectors.The UAE is the only Middle Eastern country with which South Korea has established a special strategic partnership.In Cairo, Lee will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the two nations mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.He will also deliver an address at Cairo University to present South Korea's initiatives in the Middle East.At his final stop in Turkey, Lee will hold a summit with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss cooperation in defense, nuclear energy and biotechnology, Wi said.Yonhap