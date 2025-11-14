As he steps down, Noh Man-seok knocks DP's prosecution reform zeal
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 14:31
Noh Man-seok, acting prosecutor general, voiced his opposition to the current administration’s prosecution reform efforts during his farewell speech Friday.
Noh said the public continues to face a “frustrating” situation in which the focus is solely on abolishing prosecutors’ offices rather than ensuring a well-prepared transition in the criminal justice system.
“It is disheartening that discussions surrounding major changes to the criminal justice system have centered entirely on dismantling the prosecution, without sufficient consideration or preparation for the inconvenience this could cause the public,” Noh said at a retirement ceremony held at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, at 10:30 a.m.
Though indirect, his remarks were a clear rebuke of the prosecution reform legislation championed by the Lee Jae Myung administration and the liberal Democratic Party (DP), which includes abolishing prosecutors’ supplementary investigative powers and the prosecutors’ offices themselves.
“In recent discussions on the direction of the prosecution, it’s clear that our sincere efforts to protect the public from crime and uphold the rule of law have not been well received,” he added.
Noh resigned just a week after his controversial decision on Nov. 7 to drop an appeal in a major political corruption case surrounding a land development project in Daejang-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi, which drew heavy criticism and backlash within the prosecution.
In his speech, Noh also stressed that reform discussions must reflect public interests.
“The public’s right to choose must be respected when overhauling the criminal justice system,” he said. “We must seriously consider whether the public wants prosecutors — who are legal experts — to have a second look at their cases, beyond the initial investigation.”
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Thursday, Noh further argued, “The government says it aims to usher in an era of popular sovereignty, but shouldn't that also include giving people the right to be investigated by prosecutors? If they can’t even request a review by prosecutors when they feel wronged by police investigations, can we truly call it an era of popular sovereignty?”
Noh also emphasized that prosecutors’ supplementary investigative authority is “not a right, but a duty,” calling full investigative transfers to the police “the bare minimum mechanism for keeping investigative bodies in check and ensuring that criminals are punished.”
On the backlash from prosecutors over the dropped appeal in the Daejang-dong case, Noh said, “It was an internal expression of concern about the prosecution’s functions and political neutrality,” adding, “It’s unfortunate that this has been framed as defiance or collective action.”
While Noh did not detail the specific circumstances that led to his resignation, he stated, “As the figure representing the prosecution, I chose to step down for the future of the institution.”
He also urged against disciplinary action for prosecutors who criticized the decision, expressing concern over the DP’s plan to propose a bill Friday allowing prosecutors, including the prosecutor general, to be dismissed like ordinary civil servants without undergoing an impeachment process.
Amid rising political tensions over the ruling bloc’s push to overhaul the prosecution, Noh expressed regret over stepping down just four months into the role.
“I sincerely hope that my successor will be a person of integrity, capability and dignity, who can bring stability to the organization,” he said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM BO-REUM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
