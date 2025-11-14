 Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say
Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 21:08
Former EXO member Kris Wu, whose real name is Wu Yi Fan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rumors that former EXO member Kris Wu, who is serving a 13-year prison sentence in China for rape, has died are spreading on Chinese social media. However, Chinese police have firmly denied the claims, calling them “false information.”
 
According to Taiwanese media outlet SET News and other foreign press reports on Thursday, an anonymous post recently circulated on China’s Weibo social media platform, claiming to be written by an inmate housed in the same prison as Wu.
 

The post alleged that Wu was beaten to death after refusing the sexual demands of a gang leader. Another rumor claimed Wu died following a hunger strike that deteriorated his health.
 
A doctored photo also made the rounds on Weibo, showing a man resembling Wu in a prison uniform undergoing interrogation. It was later revealed to be a digitally manipulated image with Wu’s face edited in.
 
As the unverified rumors gained traction, police in China issued an unusually swift response. Authorities in Jiangsu Province released a statement via Weibo, denouncing the speculation as “fake news” and warning that spreading unverified information could result in legal consequences.
 
Born in Guangzhou, China, Wu later became a Canadian citizen. From 2012 to 2014, he was active in Korea as a member of boy band EXO. He resumed his career in China before being indicted on multiple charges, including the rape of an intoxicated woman at his home on several occasions between November and December 2020. He also faced charges of engaging in obscene acts with women at his residence in July 2018.
 
On Nov. 25, 2022, the Beijing court sentenced Wu to a total of 13 years — 11 years and six months for rape, and one year and 10 months for organizing group lewd acts.
 
Chinese authorities have not disclosed Wu’s current prison location or the conditions of his incarceration.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

