 Nuclear-propelled submarines on the horizon — Korea, U.S. finalize tariff, security fact sheet
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 10:47 Updated: 14 Nov. 2025, 11:32
President Lee Jae Myung announces the result of the Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet on trade and defense on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung announces the result of the Korea-U.S. joint fact sheet on trade and defense on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and the United States have reached a final agreement on the joint fact sheet for their tariff and security negotiations, President Lee Jae Myung said Friday.
 
Lee personally announced the conclusion of the talks at the Presidential Office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, underscoring the significance of the accord for bilateral trade and defense cooperation with the United States.
 

Lee said the two countries agreed to move forward on the construction of nuclear-propelled submarines, noting that Seoul and Washington “shared the same view” on pursuing the project, saying that “President Trump’s rational decision played a major role,” expressing “gratitude and respect for his bold judgment.”
 
"Korea stood at a later starting point in tariff negotiations than other countries due to the insurrection and the national and social turmoil that followed," said Lee, mentioning former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year. "However, both Korea and the United States achieved the best outcome grounded in common sense and reason by demonstrating mutually beneficial wisdom based on the solid trust of the Korea-U.S. alliance and on mutual respect and understanding."
 
Lee added that the United States reaffirmed both the “continued stationing of U.S. Forces Korea” and its “firm commitment to extended deterrence,” saying Korea “made clear its intent to take the lead in the defense of the Korean Peninsula through strengthening its national defense capabilities and the transfer of wartime operational control, and the United States strongly expressed its support for and willingness to assist these efforts.”
 
The path toward Korea’s recovery and growth will widen, and the foundation for making America great again will become even more solid,” said Lee, noting that “through this round of negotiations, the two countries agreed to pursue the construction of nuclear-propelled submarines, a long-cherished national goal for Korea and an essential strategic asset for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.” 
 
Lee said the agreement “will deepen and advance the Korea-U.S. alliance into a truly future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing security, the economy and cutting-edge technologies,” adding that “the door to a Korea-U.S. alliance renaissance — a win-win for both countries — has now fully opened. Although the tariff and security negotiations have been concluded, this is only the beginning.”
 
Update, Nov. 14: Added parts of President Lee Jae Myung's statement

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
