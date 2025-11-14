Man fined after assaulting woman who rejected kiss
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 09:35
A man who punched a woman after she rejected his request for a kiss was fined by a local court.
The Seoul Northern District Court ordered the man, who was charged with assault, to pay a 1.5 million won ($1,026) fine, according to legal sources Friday.
In July, the man approached the woman at a pavilion in a park in Nowon District, northern Seoul, and told her, “Let’s kiss once.” When she refused, he hurled insults at her and began attacking her.
He first struck the woman’s upper abdomen with his right fist while cursing, then shoved her as she tried to resist and punched her again in the upper abdomen and left flank.
“The defendant assaulted the victim indiscriminately simply because she refused to kiss him, making the nature of the crime extremely poor,” the court said.
The court added, however, that it considered several factors in his favor, including that his dementia appeared to have influenced the offense, the victim did not sustain serious injuries and he deposited 500,000 won in court as an expression of remorse.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
