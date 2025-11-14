 Man who livestreamed sexual assault gets sentence reduced from eight to five years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man who livestreamed sexual assault gets sentence reduced from eight to five years

Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 21:06
Close up of a court mallet. Image is unrelated to the story. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Close up of a court mallet. Image is unrelated to the story. [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

 
A male internet broadcaster who livestreamed himself sexually assaulting an unconscious woman has had his sentence reduced to five years in prison on appeal.
 
The Seoul High Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that sentenced the defendant, surnamed Kim, to eight years in prison, and instead handed down a five-year sentence on Friday.
 

Related Article

The court also barred Kim from working at institutions involving children, adolescents or people with disabilities for seven years and ordered three years of probation following the completion of his sentence.
 
Kim was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman who had lost consciousness after taking sleeping pills, during a livestream that drew hundreds of viewers. More than 200 people were reportedly watching the broadcast when the crime occurred. During the investigation, police uncovered evidence of an additional sexual offense by Kim involving another woman.
 
The lower court found that Kim had committed the crime for financial gain, seeking to profit from sensational content through his broadcast. However, the appeals court disagreed with that assessment, stating, “Even if the broadcast generated revenue, that income was not directly transferred to the defendant. It cannot be concluded that the defendant gained a financial benefit directly from the livestream.”
 
The court added that its sentencing decision also took into account the fact that one of the victims expressed a desire not to see Kim punished.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags livestream crime abuse court sentence

More in Social Affairs

Court demands clarity from Cuckoo Electronics in lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun

Despite rumors, former EXO member Kris Wu not dead, authorities say

Man who livestreamed sexual assault gets sentence reduced from eight to five years

'Revenge' parking: Owner blocks apartment entrance with parked car

NIRS's Daejeon data center fully back online, total restoration from fire stands at 98.2%

Related Stories

Woman receives heavier suspended sentence for attempting to kill husband in his sleep

Man found guilty of having sex with middle school student receives 2 years suspended

Ex-Army squad leader gets suspended sentence for bullying junior soldier who died

Woman who killed 7-month-old twin daughters says disabilities, stress were motives

Hagwon head found guilty of child abuse for threatening 7-year-old
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)