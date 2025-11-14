 NIRS's Daejeon data center fully back online, total restoration from fire stands at 98.2%
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 18:04
President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, speaks with firefighting officials during a visit to the fire site at the National Information Resources Service in Yuseong District, Daejeon. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The government has fully restored all administrative information systems housed at the Daejeon center of the National Information Resources Service (NIRS), which were halted following a fire at the facility. Systems transferred to the Daegu center, however, are still undergoing recovery.
 
According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC), the PIPC’s official website was restored Friday morning. The site provides services including access to privacy-related policies and legal information, viewing of PIPC rulings and applications for one-stop innovation support services.
 
 

The restoration brings the total number of systems recovered at the Daejeon center to 693, completing all systems slated for repair in the center. It has been 49 days since government administrative systems were paralyzed by a fire on Sept. 26, when a lithium-ion battery relocation operation triggered a blaze in a fifth-floor server room at the Daejeon center.
 
As a result, the overall restoration rate for government administrative systems has risen to 98.2 percent, with 696 out of 709 systems back online. A ministry official said, “We originally aimed to restore the 693 systems assigned to the Daejeon center by Nov. 20, but we completed the work six days ahead of schedule.”
 
Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung delivers opening remarks during a central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters meeting on the NIRS administrative system fire at the government complex in Sejong on Nov. 6. [MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR AND SAFETY]

But of the 16 systems being relocated and restored at the Daegu center, only three have been fully recovered so far: the ministry’s main website, its video-on-demand (VOD) service and the Climate Ministry’s integrated account management system. The remaining 13 systems are still in the recovery process.
 
The government aims to complete restoration of all systems being transferred to the Daegu center by December. As part of this effort, it is currently reconfiguring infrastructure and migrating application programs. “With the Daejeon center restoration complete as of Nov. 14, we will finish restoring the remaining systems being transferred to the Daegu center by the end of the year,” a ministry official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
