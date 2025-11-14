Police request pretrial detention warrant for man who drove truck into traditional market
Published: 14 Nov. 2025, 14:51
A man who drove a truck through a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi — killing two people and injuring 19 — is facing a pretrial detention warrant.
The Bucheon Ojeong Police Precinct said on Friday that it had requested the warrant on charges of fatal injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.
The man is accused of driving a 1-ton truck into Jeil Market at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, killing two women and injuring 19 people. The two casualties were vendors; the 19 who were injured were shoppers.
A police investigation found that the suspect's truck backed up by about 1 to 2 meters (3.3 to 6.6 feet) before surging forward 132 meters, hitting people and market stalls. Police revised an earlier report by fire authorities — which stated that the truck reversed 28 meters and drove forward 150 meters — after examining on-site measurements.
After looking at the pedal black box inside the vehicle, police confirmed on Friday that the suspect had stepped on the accelerator, causing the crash.
The suspect has underlying health conditions, including moyamoya disease (a cerebrovascular disorder), and is on medication. He reportedly told investigators that his condition has “no impact on driving,” and that he is “fully capable of driving.”
A court hearing to review the suspect's detention warrant may take place as early as Saturday at the Bucheon branch of the Incheon District Court.
